Well, if those two kids can't make it together, who can?

A lot happened in the season premiere of "Succession," kicking off the two-time Emmy-winning HBO show's final flight of episodes, including the ongoing feud between media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and three of his four children: Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). Things are so strained as the season begins that Logan's assistant and now out-of-the-closet girlfriend, Kerry (Zoe Winters), tried to arrange a birthday call between the trio and their dad, only to trigger an awkward negotiation about whether him texting an interest in talking to them would be sufficient.

Tags