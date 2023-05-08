Sum 41, the Emo-era band that brought hit tracks like "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep" to the iPods of millennials across the globe, are "disbanding" after 27 years together.

In a statement posted to Sum 41's Twitter on Monday, the band informed their followers that they will complete their current tour, release their final album "Heaven :x: Hell," and embark on a final worldwide headlining tour before going their separate ways.

