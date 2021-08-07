featured Summer abuzz with activities at Artesian Alliance attractions From staff reports Aug 7, 2021 Aug 7, 2021 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Feeding the Chehaw Park alligators is just one of the fun summer activities kids can enjoy at the Artesian Alliance attractions in Albany. Special Photo: Chehaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBANY — There are plenty of summer activities going currently on at the venues that make up the Artesian Alliance: Chehaw Park and Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center.Chehaw Feedings and Programs — Every WeekendFriday 11 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)2 p.m. — Coati Keeper ChatSaturday10:30 a.m. — Reptile House Feeding11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater PresentationSunday10:30 a.m. — Cheetah Bone Toss11:30 a.m. — Petting Zoo Feeding ($3/person)1:30 p.m. — Alligator Feeding ($5/person)2:30 p.m. — Aviary Feeding3 p.m. — Wildlife Theater PresentationBlue Star MuseumsActive military and their families can visit for free between May 15 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska. Thank you for your service.Other Upcoming EventsFirst Friday of every month — Cubs ProgramThird Monday of each month — Park Authority Monthly Meeting (Creekside)First Tuesday of each month — Friends of Chehaw Monthly Meeting (Creekside) Aug. 21 — Chehaw RC RaceSep. 3 — Cubs ProgramSep. 4 — Chehaw RC RaceSep. 10-11 — Pecan City Pedaler's Nut RollSep. 18 — Chehaw RC RaceOct. 1 — Cubs ProgramOct. 2 — Chehaw RC RaceOct. 16 — Chehaw RC RaceOct. 30 — Boo at the ZooOct. 30 — Chehaw RC RaceNov. 5 — Cubs ProgramNov. 6 — Chehaw RC RaceNov. 20 — Chehaw RC RaceDec. 3 — Cubs ProgramDecember Festival of Lights beginsArtesian Alliance PartnersFlint RiverQuariumAug. 13 — Tadpole TimeSep. 10 — Tadpole TimeThronateeskaAug. 20 — Tricera-TotsSep. 17 — Tricera-Tots 