PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — While summer vacation days — at least for school-age kids — are dwindling fast, there’s still plenty of time for that age-old cry of summer: Let’s go to the beach!
Summer at the beach remains a rite of passage for many south Georgia families. Panama City Beach has been a quick trip to paradise for so many in southwest Georgia. Those trips span decades and offer memories for a lifetime.
Storms blow through, but Panama City Beach recovers and opens its welcoming arms for yet another summer of fun. Summer 2019 is no exception. The sun is out. The beaches are beautiful. The shopping is great. Panama City summer fun is still in full swing.
Pier Park at Panama City Beach is bigger and better than ever this summer. The location continually strives to enhance guest visits, which are made by “55 million people per summer per year,” according to officials with the shopping mecca. The complex has added Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen for the enjoyment of hungry patrons, a restaurant that honors Southern cooking in a manner equaled by none.
The growing number of new shopping possibilities doesn’t stop with the Paula Deen menu. A new Southern Living Store also brightens the list of retailers at the location. The Southern Living licensed store location offers products in home, food, garden, travel and fashion, tastefully presented to “celebrate the South.”
I Love Sugar is a sweet new place on the boardwalk at Pier Park. The sweets shop is an incredible candy experience with sweet-spun offerings few have seen or tried. Pier Park Marketing Administrator Bryanna Muscella invites everyone to come to Panama City Beach and be part of “the experience” that is Pier Park.
For the outdoor enthusiast, St. Andrews State Park offers hiking, biking, swimming, snorkeling or surfing. With the St. Andrews Bay on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other, this state park has much to offer. Visitors can come for a day or camp for a while, boarding a shuttle offered at the park to visit legendary Shell Island. On the island visitors can search for shells and explore the undeveloped island.
Three stores are available in the park for supplies and concessions.
“We say that Panama City is the place where life sets sail, and fun in the summer sun is no exception,” PCB officials said. “From reeling in a fish ‘this big,’ to lazy beach days, to paddling the crystal clear waters of our natural springs, every day in Panama City lets you chart a course for fun.”
Exploring the outdoors or dining and shopping ‘til you drop, each activity offers untold opportunities for making summer memories that will last a lifetime. The summer sun is shining; untold adventure awaits. Now go to the beach.