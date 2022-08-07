ALBANY -- Even as summer winds down and kids return to school, there's still plenty for the whole family to do at Chehaw Park and Zoo.
Activities include
FEEDINGS & PROGRAMS EVERY WEEKEND
Saturday & Sunday
10:30 a.m. -- Petting zoo feeding ($3/person)
11:30 a.m. -- Rhino feeding
1:30 p.m. -- Sulcata tortoise feeding ($3/person)
2:30 p.m. -- Alligator feeding ($7/Feed Cup)
3:30 p.m. -- Wildlife Theater presentation
FREE ADMISSION FOR ACTIVE MILITARY
Active Military and their families can visit for free between May 21 and Labor Day at Chehaw, Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska!
Thank you for your service.
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
First Friday of every month -- Cubs program
Third Monday of each month -- Park Authority monthly meeting (Creekside)
First Tuesday of each month -- Friends of Chehaw monthly eeting (Creekside)
Aug. 20 -- Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 2 -- Cubs Program
Sept. 10 -- Nut Roll
Sept. 17 -- Chehaw RC Race
Sept. 22 -- Black Jack and Black Rhinos
September SWAPtember
Oct. 1 -- Josh Franklin Memorial Disc Golf Tournament
Oct. 7 -- Cubs Program
Oct. 9 -- Honey Jam Concert
Oct. 15 -- Chehaw RC Race
Oct. 22 -- Southern Discomfort
Oct. 22 -- Modern Gas Rib Showdown @ Chehaw Stage
Oct. 29 -- Boo at the Zoo
Nov. 4 -- Cubs Program
Nov. 10 -- Brew at the Zoo
Nov. 26 -- Animal Thanksgiving
Nov. 19 -- Chehaw RC Race
Dec. 2 -- Cubs Program
Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 -- Festival of Lights
Dec. 17 -- Reindeer Games
ARTESIAN ALLIANCE PARTNERS
Flint RiverQuarium
Thronateeska
