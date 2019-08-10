I just wanted to let you know there are still kind and caring people in this crazy world. First, I would like to thank the kind lady who paid for our groceries at Wal-Mart because she wanted to "help a vet." Also the kind and helpful people at the DMV. God bless them.
The Americus police need to put that vile, nasty woman who made the video under the jail. Whether she was HIV positive or not, she certainly behaved criminally and should be punished.
Let me make it real simple why the deficit has not gone down. Clinton’s tax cut was passed along with a spending reduction (welfare) after a partisan vote. Economic theory goes out the window on worthless government handouts (spending) like sanctuary cities, which will increase the deficit.
That story of the woman in Americus gets weirder and weirder. Surely Mark Scott will charge her with something ... if nothing else, total lack of decency and complete stupidity.
People have had guns in their homes for over 200 years. Mass shootings have only gotten to be a problem in the last 30 years. There is a huge correlation between the decline of disciplining children and gun violence.
About 70% of all voters support a ban on assault-style weapons, 86% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans. Only 23% of all voters oppose a ban. In the "good ol' days" young men might have a Red Ryder and possibly put their eye out, but not cause mass casualties at a store or a bar.
Just my own two cents' worth on the classic TV themes: "Have Gun, Will Travel," "The Rifleman," "Cannon," the original "Magnum P.I.," "Airwolf" and the original "MacGyver."
A convenience store on Clark Ave. open at 2 a.m. without armed security or clerk behind bullet-proof glass is just asking to be robbed.
Carlton Fletcher, educating conservatives from the beaches of the Atlantic to the banks of the Chattahoochee River.
Parents obviously don’t care, so law enforcement will you please get the ATV’s off the public roads? It might save a life.
Time to think positive about the Albany area. No, not that you are positive Albany is bound to fail, but you are positive there is a bright future out there somewhere. Hopefully we will get folks in office that have the area's future, instead of themselves and their friends, in their thoughts.
Liberals might ask: Why would you want to own an AR-15? My response would be: Why would what I own be any business of yours?
Success is going from failure to failure with enthusiasm.
Regardless of the lies Trump spews almost hourly, according to University Medical Center (El Paso} spokesperson Ryan Mielke, none of the eight people still in recovery would agree to meet with him. Two dismissed patients did agree, but because the media was banned, we have no idea whether they supported him.
WSWG is the worst TV station in the USA. It stays off the air longer than it does on the air. When they are on, the quality of their signal is scratchy, blown up and incomplete. I will never advertise on that station again because they can not guarantee that my adds will ever be transmitted.