I see that the state of Georgia is being sued by the DOJ for the new unfair voting laws. I call BS. I can remember not so long ago that everybody voted on Election Day. That was it. No such thing as weeks of early voting. Maybe we should go back to that.
Were the Albany folks protesters or insurrectionists?
The more illegitimate babies born in Dougherty County, the more loaded baby diapers are dumped in the streets.
Everyone waiting for results of the Biden and WHO investigation on the origin of COVID-19 should remember the word “inconclusive.”
I’ll believe a bipartisan infrastructure bill when I see it. That Masked Man
Breaking news: The Michigan election audit is now complete and guess what they found: No evidence of voter fraud. Republicans should be embarrassed. Everybody knows Trump lied.
For those who think America is a racist country and you are living on stolen land, I have one question for you. Why are you still here?
“Canned” general responses from Congressional representatives to voter correspondences of specific and significant issues prove the worthlessness of contacting elected representatives. One only concludes that the only effective means and method of voicing concern to government is violent and destructive minority protest.
These Braves are not much fun to watch.
It’s that time of the year again. The Auburn fans start yapping and will continue being obnoxious as long as they are playing Mercer, Kent State and Tulane then they will get chewed up by the Dawgs and the Tide rolls over them and it shuts them up for another six months.
Who are these 30 protesters that acted like 6-year-olds chanting and banging on windows? Are they out-of-town agitators sent here to give Albany another black eye?
I wonder how many people who complain about the City Commission meeting disruption support the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The squawker is confused. Stacey Abrams does strongly oppose the Georgia restrictive voter suppression laws. It is the compromise federal voter access law, that incudes voter ID, that Stacey Abrams supports.
There is only one race in America: the human race. Skin color means nothing. If you disagree, than you need to find another country to live in. America doesn’t need or want racists of any kind.
man alive----does albany miss and need judge nancy stephenson.
The Gutless leaders on the Albany City Commission should have started replacing the sewage system years ago. But was afraid to spend money.
Singer Macy Gray “whoever she is” says we need a new flag. I say take her a-- — to Iran and she will have a new flag and we will have one less dingbat.
Poor poor Rudy. Only now does he realize everything Hair Twitler touches dies. On the plus side Rudy can still practice CRAZY without a license.
I see God as omnipotent which means all-powerful. His Son Jesus was meek. That means He controlled His strength. Neither is impotent or weak. And they don’t need gun-toting squads for their army. If your guns are “righteous weapons”, perhaps yours is a completely different gospel.
