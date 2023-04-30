'Super Mario Bros. Movie' becomes 10th animated film to cross $1 billion at the global box office

(From left) Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.'

 Nintendo/Universal Studios/AP

Nearly one month after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" premiered with an impressive opening weekend at the box office, the animated film has hit another major milestone.

The movie crossed $1 billion at the global box office on Sunday, and according to a news release from Universal, it continues to break box office records as it remains in the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive weekend.

