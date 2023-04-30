'Super Mario Bros. Movie' set to become 10th animated film to cross $1 billion at the global box office

(From left) Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.'

 Nintendo/Universal Studios/AP

Nearly one month after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" premiered with an impressive opening weekend at the box office, the animated film is expected to hit another major milestone.

The movie is set to cross $1 billion at the global box office on Sunday, according to a news release from Universal, continuing to break box office records as it remains in the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive weekend.

