"Surviving R. Kelly" raised awareness of the abuse allegations against the singer who is now serving time. On Monday night, the final installment of the docuseries began airing on Lifetime.

"Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter" is a two-part look at the legal fallout Kelly has faced. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June following his 2021 conviction on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, stemming from his efforts over decades to use his fame as a top-selling recording artist and songwriter to ensnare victims he sexually abused.

