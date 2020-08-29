HAHIRA — Everyone went away happy at the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. The finalists got prizes, and the audience was impressed with the songs played and with the headliner. The audience was also impressed that one contestant, who couldn’t come due to the virus pandemic, was projected on the bandstand via zoom anyway.
The winners of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest were:
First Prize, Best Song from outside the Suwannee River Basin, and Best Southern Boogie: Scott Perkins of Smyrna — “Hoochie-Coochie for the Withlacoochee.”
Best Song from Inside the Suwannee River Basin, Best Folk Rock: Brian Barker of Live Oak, Fla. — “The River.”
Best Folk: Sweet William Billy Ennis of Palatka, Fla. — “Choctaw Spirits of the Suwannee.”
Best American Music Revival song: Kathy Lou Gilman of Kingsland — “The River Song (My Love, My Suwannee).”
“I really enjoyed handing out the prizes,” said first-year first-prize winner, Laura D’Alisera, who was on the event organizing committee. “I was sorry not to be able to hand a prize to Ronni Dillon, and I hope she gets well soon.”
“Everybody was impressed with how good all the musicians were,” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman. “The headliner, Dirty Bird and the Flu, was so well-received I found an excuse for them to play a couple more songs while the judges were judging.”
“You can help WWALS design signs to go near the water at boat ramps and landings on the Little, Withlacoochee, and Alapaha rivers, paid for by a generous grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources,” WWALS Trails Chair and board member Dan Phillips said. “That grant also enables us to print 10,000 copies each of z-fold brochures for the Alapaha River Water Trail and the Withlacoochee and Little River Water trails, to be distributed up and down I-75 and I-95 in Georgia, Florida and elsewhere.”
Officials at the event thanked the volunteers who made this year’s contest a success. We must mention at least Scotti Jay, who brought the screen for the zoom, Jesse Cole, who brought the tents for the judges, Trudy and Conn Cole, who took tickets at the entrance, with her foot in a cast, Dr. Bret Wagenhorst, who helped at the WWALS booth, and The Pour House for beverages.
“Maybe you’d like to help out next year,” Quarterman said. “Meanwhile, we’d like your feedback on the 2020 contest, and planning for the 2021 contest.”
