COLQUITT — “Swamp Gravy: Behind Closed Doors” is awaiting its spring season debut beginning this weekend. It’s safe to say that Georgia’s Official Folk Life Play is back and better than ever.
With a twist on its usual storytelling, the latest show focuses on bringing secrets, lies and things people hide to the stage of Cotton Hall. There’s more to a person than what meets the eye, and this season you can expect a show filled with beauty shop gossip, small town myths, and vibrant hearsay on the town square. With a blossoming young love, a faltering old friendship and the town florist who keeps everybody’s secrets, “Behind Closed Doors” contains different and invigorating storylines.
Compared to previous seasons, the wit and whispers of “Behind Closed Doors” is starkly contrasted by the football jargon and halftime pep talks of “Fourth and Long,” but Artistic Director Will Murdock assures that despite the differences in tone, the show holds the same enthusiasm the region knows and loves — especially after some revisiting to the storyline performed last year.
“We have been putting a lot of work to deepen the storytelling we did in the fall,” Murdock said.
Murdock’s excitement is mirrored by this season’s cast, which has endless praise for the show.
“A play about secrets, lies, and other things that happen behind closed doors can be risky stories to tell, but Will has done a phenomenal job at writing each of these stories,” Crystal Crozier, a returning Swamper, said. “Everyone can relate to keeping secrets. We’ve all got something we’ve tried to hide,” added Crozier, noting that this Swamp Gravy helps viewers embrace their own secrets and know they’re not alone.
The music crafted for the show bolsters the dialogue and storylines, mimicking the array of emotions audiences will experience in the theater.
“The songs will soak into your soul and flow from your lips as soon as you hear them,” Bridget Edison, a third year Swamper, said about this year’s soundtrack.
“We’ve completely reworked some of the songs and made little changes here and there that really have made the show even better than before,” said Murdock. “I can’t wait for people to see it.”
“Swamp Gravy: Behind Closed Doors” will be performed at Cotton Hall Theater on March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. Showtimes and tickets can be found through the Swamp Gravy website or by calling the box office at (229) 758-5450.
