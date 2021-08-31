Artesian Alliance members Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center have teamed up again to give their members a chance to “swap” memberships so they can experience what each attraction has to offer.
ALBANY -- Artesian Alliance members Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center have teamed up again to give their members a chance to “swap” memberships so they can experience what each attraction has to offer. Any member of one of these local attractions can get in free at the other attractions during the entire month of September.
This may not apply to special events, so visitors should call ahead before visiting each organization.
Members must have their digital membership card to gain access to any of the SWAPtember partners. For more information regarding membership at any of the organizations, visit www.artesianalliance.org.
The Artesian Alliance is a partnership between Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center, allowing joint programmatic efforts, greater operating efficiencies, and a more effective use of limited resources.
