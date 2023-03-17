The producers of "Swarm," a new Amazon series co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, have issued a "Do not spoil" list that precludes detailing much about the show beyond the fact the seven episodes were shot in color. But there is a lot to be said about the limited series' provocative view of fan culture, and how such loyalty can turn into obsession.

Glover has clearly marched to the beat of his own drummer in terms of his TV work, with "Atlanta," which recently completed its run, serving as a prime example of that. "Swarm," too, is almost defiantly weird, in a mish-mash of styles and themes that draws from biting satire, understated comedy and most pointedly of all, horror, in a way that recalls some of Jordan Peele's post-"Get Out" films.

