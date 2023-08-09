Sydney Sweeney feels ‘beat up’ by all the rumors surrounding her

Sydney Sweeney attends the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris, France.

 Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

(CNN) — Sydney Sweeney is aware of the rumors about her and sometimes, she admits, it all gets to her.

“Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” the “Euphoria” actress, who also has a “Barbarella” reboot in development, told Variety in a cover story published on Wednesday. “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

