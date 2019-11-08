SYLVESTER -- Don't miss the Georgia Peanut Festival Concert and Sylvester Arts Festival Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is hosted by the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce.
The Art Galla starts at 11 a.m. at the Train Depot. Displays featuring the creations of local artists will be offered for patron viewing and enjoyment inside.
Stroll through town and enjoy the sidewalk chalk art before the music begins at noon and continues until 4 p.m. Enjoy the fall afternoon while listening to music by Carter Bishop Cross, Mitchell Nolan, the Bo Henry Band, and Riley Anderson. Bring chairs and anticipation for an enjoyable afternoon of good music.