ALBANY — If you have a case of paraskevidekatriaphobia, perhaps the leprechauns and four-leaf clovers will entice you to venture out on Friday, March 13, for the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s fourth annual St. Patrick’s Celebration.
The event is set for 7-9 p.m. at Pretoria Fields Brewery on Pine Avenue.
“It’s going to be everything that everybody’s loved about it in the past,” Albany Symphony Executive Director Joelle Fryman said. “It’s going to be a lot of camaraderie, a sneak peek at next season, and live music.
“It’s a fun celebration. In the past, there hasn’t been much going on in regard to St. Patrick’s in the community, so we thought we filled that niche.”
While the annual celebration is the ASO’s primary fundraising event, Fryman said this year’s event will not include a live or silent auction, or a raffle.
“This is a fundraising event to support the Albany Symphony Orchestra, but we also want it to be a community-building event, so we want it to be affordable and accessible for people,” Fryman said. “The price of admission is the donation. If you want to donate, go for it, but if not, have a good time.”
One activity introduced at the 2019 St. Patrick’s Celebration, however, will return.
“We found people really enjoyed the scavenger hunt,” Fryman said. “It was a lot of fun, very interactive. People were teaming up; they were competitive. We’re incorporating that kind of thing in again this year, but we’re building on it.” Participants will compete for a “pot o’ gold” prize.
Food trucks, including Booch & Mia’s, will be available, and Pretoria Fields “is working on some green beer,” she said.
Each pint of beer sold will benefit the symphony.
“Pretoria is going to donate a dollar for each pint purchased to the symphony,” Fryman said. “We appreciate that. The selection of seltzers and beers (at Pretoria) are just massive.”
Bagpipe music also will return this year.
“A lot of people said they enjoyed that last year,” she said. “We’re working on getting local musicians that do some Celtic and Irish music.”
Fryman said the event is an opportunity to enjoy an evening out while supporting a local arts organization and locally owned businesses.
“People go to Atlanta and all over. They go to Savannah, Tallahassee, but we’re so lucky to have a symphony orchestra in a town this size,” she said. “All the support we receive allows us to provide the musical experiences the community loves, from Symphony Sundays to our Masterworks concerts. We need the community to invest and support.
“For us, it’s about spreading word about the symphony, but also bringing the community together.”
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and can be purchased online at albanysymphony.org or by contacting the ASO office at (229) 430-8933.
“We’ll be giving away some tickets as well, so keep an eye on our social media on Facebook and Instagram,” Fryman said. “It’s our one big fundraising event this year, so we’re encouraging everybody to come out.
“We’re encouraging people to dress in their festive attire, bring their friends and make a night of it. Just come and enjoy.”
