ALBANY -- Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a beloved Albany holiday tradition is returning.
The Albany Symphony Orchestra is teaming with local television station WALB, Phoebe Putney Health System and the Flint River Entertainment Complex to bring back Peppermint Pops. As with many things these days, there will be some changes.
“We can’t safely invite an audience to a performance quite yet, so this year’s concert will be virtual," ASO Conductor and Music Director Claire Fox Hillard said. "We invite everyone to enjoy the concert for free from the comfort of their homes."
The concert will premiere on WALB NBC Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be replayed several times throughout the holiday season.
“When the symphony approached us with this idea, we jumped at the opportunity," WALB General Manager Bruce Austin said. "Peppermint Pops is such an important part of our community’s Christmas celebrations, and it’s needed this year more than ever. We’re pleased to help make sure everyone can watch the concert on television, even if they don’t have the chance to see it in person."
The Flint River Entertainment Complex provided access to the Albany Municipal Auditorium and worked with the ASO to provide a safe environment for musicians who performed in the holiday musical treat.
“We recorded the concert a couple of weeks ago," Hillard said. "Other than our brass and woodwind musicians, who obviously had to be maskless while they played, everyone wore masks during rehearsals and the performance. We checked temperatures, and we had a smaller orchestra than usual, spaced farther apart than normal. But none of that took away from the quality of the performance."
The concert features many favorite holiday songs, a Christmas sing-along and even a singing Santa Claus. The show also honors the community’s front line heroes, featuring messages from health care workers and first responders.
“Phoebe has felt so much love and support from the people of southwest Georgia throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," Phoebe Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner said. "We’re proud to be able to sponsor Peppermint Pops and provide some joy and happiness as a gift to our community this holiday season, and we’re certainly grateful to recognize the Phoebe Family, other health care workers and essential employees for their service during this difficult year."
COVID-19 forced the ASO to cancel its final performance of last season in the spring, and it has sidelined the orchestra ever since. Peppermint Pops marks the orchestra’s return to the stage, with more performances planned for 2021.
“This year has been challenging for performing arts organizations, but we are eager to return to the stage with live performances," Albany Symphony Association President Matthew Phelps, said. "While we still face a lot of uncertainty, we are working on plans to provide additional ways for folks in southwest Georgia to enjoy the ASO’s outstanding musicians in the coming months. Our community’s support is essential to keeping Albany’s orchestra alive and to ensuring we can take to the stage again when it is safe to gather in person."
Anyone interested in helping offset the cost of producing Peppermint Pops or showing support for the ASO can go to albanysymphony.org to learn how to make a tax-deductible donation.
