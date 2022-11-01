Takeoff, member of rap group Migos, dead at 28

Rapper Takeoff of Migos, here performing on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, is dead at 28.

 Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Takeoff, who was one third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston, Texas, a source close to the group confirmed to CNN.

He was 28.

