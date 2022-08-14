The latest extension of "The Walking Dead" "universe," if you can really call it that, "Tales of the Walking Dead" possesses the chance to explore and play with this world-gone-mad scenario, but mostly squanders it. Telling a self-contained story in each hour, think of it as a zombie-fied bonus effort that doesn't kill much more than time.

The four episodes previewed from this six-episode anthology showcase a variety of tones and, thanks to the in-and-out requirement, the ability to attract interesting actors. The writing, however, feels particularly weak, trying to tell small-scale stories that capture society falling apart while usually focusing on a pair of characters thrown together in some peculiar way.

