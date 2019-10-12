Georgia’s film industry has been growing rapidly over the last 15 years. As a matter of fact, since 2016, Georgia has been the world’s No. 1 location for production of feature films.
And in spite of some political standoffs between Hollywood types and Georgia politicians, Georgia’s hooks in the movie world seem to be firmly set.
This week Tyler Perry opened his new 330-acre film studio in Ft. McPherson. The studio is larger than the Warner Brothers, Walt Disney and Paramount Studio lots (in Burbank, Calif.) combined.
We’re not just making movies in Georgia.
“The Walking Dead” put the town of Senoia on the map. HBO’s “Watchmen” and Netflix shows “Ozark” and “Insatiable” are just a few of the series being filmed here.
In 2018, the Georgia film and TV industry created more than 92,000 jobs, paying close to $5 billion in wages, and had an overall economic impact of around $9.5 billion.
This boom has mostly taken place north of us, so in south Georgia we have still felt pretty removed from the process.
I guess it isn’t until you make your usual run to Walmart to pick up some bread and duct tape and you run in to Bruce Willis that you realize ... they’re here.
Last week, Facebook was inundated with photos of Tift and Ben Hill County residents and their Bruce Willis encounters.
After hearing through the grapevine that he was in Ben Hill County filming a movie, I talked to Brandy Elrod (director of Tourism, Arts and Culture for the city of Fitzgerald and Camera Ready Liaison for Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County) to find out more about what’s going on there.
She said she was “unable to make any official statement about any project that we are currently working on.” However, she did say, “We are working on building a sustainable film industry, and we have worked with a production company that has produced multiple projects over the past year.” She added, “The economic impact on our community is positive and is especially felt in housing, restaurants and retail businesses.”
Asked what she felt drew production companies to Georgia, she said, “The state tax incentives are a major part of the draw. Southern hospitality, climate, diverse scenery are all important, too. There are many challenges that rural communities like ours have to overcome. It means we all had to work a little harder and implement creative problem-solving skills.”
Other areas in the southern half of the state have also been marketing their cities as film-worthy locations.
So it looks like south Georgia may be the next big filming area. Now we just have to decide: Do we want to be called Gollywood or Hollywoods?