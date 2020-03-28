In a very short time, Coronavirus/COVID-19 has changed the lives of every person in the world.
The terms “social distancing” and “shelter in place” have been added to our daily vocabulary, and dreaded thoughts of apocalyptic scenerios, thoughts we previously kept to ourselves, are now spoken aloud.
A few things we’ve been forced to face ... life is fragile, things can change on a dime, and we are not as prepared as we like to think we are.
Times like these also bring out the best and worst in people.
No matter how long I live, I will never understand why the first thing people hoarded was toilet paper or why anyone would want to buy all of the hand sanitizer, bleach, Lysol, etc. just to profit from it later.
But, on the positive side, this virus has forced us to slow down and spend a lot of time with our families, a rare opportunity that (once this thing passes) we may not have again.
Social media has become a great distraction. There are some very funny people in the world, and many of them are on my Facebook friends list. So thanks to all of you who find the humor in whatever is thrown your way. I will continue to steal your posts.
And because bars and music venues are closed and concerts and gigs have been canceled, our favorite musicians are taking to their computers and phones performing intimate sets for fans. In addition to Sean Rowe, Willie Nelson and other famous musicians, local artists like Alison McCorkle-Cleland, The Page Brothers, Brandon Fox, The Poser gang and Chris Overman are helping us pass the time and forget our troubles for a little while.
That’s what music does ... it reminds us of hard times past and tells stories of how we overcame those times, not only overcame them but learned valuable lessons from them. Music makes us love harder and forces us to put bittersweet truths into perspective. It’s gentle and soothing and manic and brutal. Music is therapeutic and good for the soul.
That was never more evident to me than this past Saturday when Carlton Fletcher and I came to the radio station for an impromptu show to update the community on the latest coronavirus information and hopefully lift the spirits of anyone who might be listening. It took only a few calls and as many songs for us to figure out that we were the ones who needed the boost, and the callers gave us just that.
That’s the beauty of local radio. We can go on the air anytime and talk to our listeners and they can talk to us; it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. After 23 years in the business, I think Saturday was the first time I fully understood what a privilege it is to work at a truly local radio station, to have the freedom and ability to interact with people just like me, good folks who love music and are doing their best from day to day.
This will blow over. Things will go back to normal. And good music will have been a part of both our battle cry and our victory march.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.