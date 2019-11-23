If you’ve ever heard of Terry Reid, it’s most likely because of the gig he turned down way back in 1968. We’ll talk more about that a little later.
Reid was considered a child prodigy. At 14 he wrote a song called “Without Expression” that was recorded by The Hollies (as “Man With No Expression”) in 1968; by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (as “As Horses Through The Rainstorm”) in 1969; again in ‘73 by REO Speedwagon and By John Mellencamp in the 1980s. His song “Speak Now” was recorded by Cheap Trick in 1977, and The Raconteurs released a version of Reid’s “Rich Kid’s Blues” in 2008
By the time he was 15, he was a professional musician making his living as a singer and guitarist.
Reid got the attention of some very famous people early on and opened for some of the greatest acts of all time, including Fleetwood Mac, Jethro Tull, the Rolling Stone and Jimi Hendrix. He also played guitar on and/or contributed vocally to albums by Don Henley, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Rait.
Reid’s songs have been featured in the movie soundtracks of “Days of Thunder,” “Wonderland” and “The Devil’s Rejects.”
Reid has recorded and released six studio albums and as many live albums, and he still plays to this day. But in spite of all of his accomplishments, most people probably have only heard of him in the telling of the following story ...
In 1968, a guitarist named Jimmy Page took notice of Reid’s work. At the time, Page was a part of The Yardbirds. When the Yardbirds broke up, Page offered Reid the job of lead vocalist in a new band he was forming. Reid had already committed to going on the road for two tours, opening for the Stones and for Cream on their U.S. tour.
Reid suggested a young singer he knew ... a guy named Robert Plant. He also suggested Page audition drummer John Bonham. Page later credited Reid with introducing him to the artists who would become Led Zeppelin.
When I initially heard this story, I thought, “I bet he regrets that.” But as I learned more about his music and his life, I thought Reid made the right choice. After all, what would Led Zep be without Plant and maybe we wouldn’t have had 12 amazing solo albums by Reid? It was musical fate.
I haven’t heard a Terry Reid song that I didn’t think was good. If you’ve never listened to his music, here are a few suggestions: “Penny,” “To Be Treated Right,” and “Faith To Arise” are a good place to start.
Reid just turned 70 years old this month.
No regrets, Terry, and thanks for the music.