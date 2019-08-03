One great thing about being associated with music is that people regularly share songs with me.
Last night, a friend suggested the song “Immigration Man.” Written By Graham Nash, the song was released as the lead single on David Crosby and Graham Nash’s debut duo album aptly named “Graham Nash/David Crosby,” and even though it was released in 1972, with lyrics like “Let me in, let me in, immigration man. Can I cross the line and pray I can stay another day,” the song is still moving and relevant today.
This song was shared with me with no political agenda, just the gift of good music and information about a great album, but it made me ponder the divisive subject ... immigration.
Like most people, I like to think I am reasonable, of at least average intelligence, and overall a loving and positive person. I also have some tree-hugging tendencies and some very old-fashioned views that often conflict.
In this case, some of that conflict comes from the fact that my ancestors came here from other countries ... Irish and Italian immigrants hoping to build a better life for their families. So I have a soft spot for the idea of the American dream. But the modern-day reality of immigration is much different.
When our great grandparents and people before them dreamed of coming to America, they understood that they would have to come here and work hard, literally build their lives here. They knew it would be extremely difficult but were willing to make the necessary sacrifices for generations to come.
These immigrants came through processing centers, legally, and immediately began to look for work. That work was almost always hard labor, farm or mill work, and immigrants were paid poorly and discriminated against. They helped build America and were proud to be here.
That being said, this is a new era.
On the rare occasion that I sit through an entire television news broadcast, I hear people saying things about America as a “melting pot” or censuring America as a whole.
I’ll just say it ... We cannot let people come to this country unchecked.
America is really taking a beating in the worldwide media regarding immigration, but no one seems to be talking about all of the other countries that only accept immigrants if they can pass tests and/or prove that they are willing and able to contribute to the economy of the country they are entering.
This isn’t cruel or unreasonable. In most cases, if you or I want to rent an apartment, get a job, etc., there’s a background check that alerts potential bosses and property owners to possible problems and allows them to make an informed decision about the risk involved with taking us on as applicants. It is a sensible process, important to the happiness and safety of other tenants and workers.
Historically, immigrants have contributed and will continue to contribute so much to America, but without taking the proper precautions, what we’ll end up with is some of the worst people the world has to offer.
John F. Kennedy said, “Everywhere immigrants have enriched and strengthened the fabric of American Life.” Those are the people I want to see coming to America, the ones who bring, art, culture and food, the musicians and scientists and the hard-working people who will love America and make it a better place.
Even with all its problems, there is a reason people still flock to the U.S.A. ... it’s a damned good place to be.
If you want to listen to more songs on the subject, The White Stripes’ “Icky Thump” is a good place to start; Neil Diamond’s “America” is another stellar choice. Rihanna’s “American Oxygen, “Illegal Alien” by Genesis and “Immigrant Song” (which may or may not be about immigration depending on who you ask) by Led Zeppelin are worthy additions to your noncitizen support playlist.
So bring us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses ... but use the front door and remember the American dream isn’t free. Be prepared to earn it.