I always compared being a DJ to being a bartender. As DJ’s, people call and tell us about the good, bad and ugly in their lives. We learn their names and the names of their partners, children and grandchildren. We know where they work, where they’re from and what music they love and why.
The downside is, we don’t always get to put a face with the name or have direct contact with those listeners. So what a bartender does is far more personal.
Through this pandemic, we “radio people” have still been able to provide our brand of therapy to our listeners, and in return they have given us the same. So I wondered how bartenders in our area were faring.
I’ve met a lot of bartenders in my life, and I’d have to say my favorite of all time is a no-nonsense, spitfire named Alison McCorkle-Cleland. After eight years of managing and bartending at the Oglethorpe Lounge in Albany, Alison recently took a job at Charley B’s over on Dawson Road.
I asked Alison what she missed most, about her job while she was furloughed. “Besides a paycheck,” she said, “I missed the interaction with customers and booking music.”
And let’s face it, if it wasn’t for people like Alison and Bo Henry, Albany would be a virtual music desert. Alison alone has booked nearly 1,000 shows since 2012 and was involved in booking bands for a decade prior.
Her list of bands come from all over the U.S. as well as Canada and Australia. Because of Alison and Bo, locals have enjoyed the sounds of Sister Sandoz, The Casket Creatures, Lostronaut, Dead Earth Politics, Delacoma, Era 9, Convoy, Absence of Despair, Tetrarch, Lydia Can’t Breathe, Five Eight, 20 Watt Tombstone A Light Divided, Ketchup Bottles, Lee Pilcher, Riley Anderson, BoDean and The Poachers, The Danny Fallin Review, Ryan West, Thomas Merritt, Broken Glass, the Pine Box Dwellers, Evan Barber, Stephen Harrell, Rod Holt, Big Brother’s Boom Box, Grandville and The Page Brothers ... just to name a few.
Alison said she took the job at Charley B’s “to have more opportunity to book live music and experience a different atmosphere.”
“I’m proud of the hard work I’ve put in and the reputation I’ve built by being honest and supportive of others,” Alison said. “Bartenders who stand out to me do more than just make drinks. They go above and beyond to connect with their guests and are accommodating and kind to everyone.”
Alsion mentioned Allen Vanhook, Tracey Hale and Theresa Lorber as prime examples of “people who always go that extra mile ... they are so much more than bartenders.”
I took a quick Facebook poll of approximately 5,000 people and these bartenders were considered top shelf by the group: McCorkle-Cleland — Charley B’s; Tracey Hale — Tammy’s; Vanhook and Joel White — Manor House Pub; Adrienne Miller — AJ’s; Josh Lorber, Jessica Kirker, Meg Fryer, Kylie Milstead and Josh Yarborough — Harvest Moon; Nathan Miller and Roxy Hurst — Pretoria Fields Brewery; Whitney Chastain — Little Whiskey River; Shawanda Hill — Sand Trap Club 5.0; Tommy Wilson — Putney Oyster Bar; Carlton Russell — Buffalo Wild Wings; and Athea and Trent (no last names given) — The Flint.
Albert Einstein said, “A bartender is just a pharmacist with a limited inventory.” Whether you take your medicine, straight or neat, from the glass or the bottle, bartenders like the ones listed above have just the prescription for what ails you and administer it with professionalism.
On June 1, bars and restaurants were approved to re-open with very strict guidelines. Hopefully, soon everything will be like it was pre-COVID-19 (aside from Alison now working at Charley B’s). When you’re ready to put a little less distance between yourself and everyone else and you venture out to your favorite watering hole, remember to say thank you to the people who make music available in our area and to those who serve you with a smile. And don’t forget to tip your bartender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.