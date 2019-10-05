I love vinyl albums.
I love the way they sound and the way they smell, and even if I’ve analyzed the album cover (front, back and inside) a thousand times, I usually study it again for the duration of a listening session.
On a recent social media post about vinyl, someone commented on how they missed the art on albums. Of course non-vinyl “albums” still have cover art, but it’s not the same. And the experience of loading an EP doesn’t even come close to that of opening a new 12.5” x 12.5” album.
There’s nothing better than removing the thin cellophane wrapper, perusing the front, carefully absorbing every word and picture, flipping it over to see what’s on the back and opening it to find untold treasures like a record sleeve with all the lyrics, a collage of band photos or (insert angels singing here) a poster!
The artwork on an album is so important, The Recording Academy hands out a Grammy award every year for the best album cover.
I wanted to acknowledge some of my favorites, and to narrow down the choices I’m going to list my top 10 favorite Rock album covers in no particular order.
Cream: Disraeli Gears — 1967: To me, this album cover is the embodiment of the psychedelic age. The artist, Martin Sharp, said he was “trying to capture the sound of the music in the cover,” which he described as a “warm fluorescent sound.”
Fleetwood Mac: Rumors — 1977: The cover features only Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, but it is probably the most iconic Fleetwood Mac cover. And although the cover is simple, the music and the relationships of the the band members were anything but.
Metallica: Master Of Puppets — 1986: Featuring a red horizon and rows of dead soldiers’ graves attached by strings to an unknown puppeteer, the artwork aggressively holds hands with the music on the album.
The Rolling Stones: Sticky Fingers — 1971: Once you know the cover was photographed by Andy Warhol, it all makes sense. The original cover features a man in tight jeans with a working zipper and white briefs inside. Although Mick Jagger was thought to be the subject of the photo, he was not. This album won the Grammy for best album cover in ‘71.
The Allman Brothers Band: Eat A Peach — 1972: The album cover was inspired by an Athens postcard. The artist, W. David Powell, said he envisioned the album having “an early morning feel.” The real visual treat is on the inside ... an elaborate mural that tells a story of a happy, mystical brotherhood that was receding into fantasy as the band coped with Duane’s death.
Nirvana: Nevermind — 1991: When you see the naked baby in the pool chasing the dollar bill, you automatically know the album. FYI: That baby, Spencer Elden, is now 28 years old. His mom was paid $200 for the photo shoot.
The Cars: Candy O — 1979: Talk about art ... this album cover was painted by Alberto Vargas, famous for his paintings of pin-up-girls. Drummer David Robinson was a fan of Vargas’ work and requested that the artist paint the cover. Retired and 83 at the time, Vargas had to be convinced by his niece to take the job because she loved The Cars.
Bob Dylan: Bob Dylan — 1962: Before Bob Dylan was Bob freakin’ Dylan, he was a 20-year-old on the cover of his first album. The album had only two original songs. That cover conveys an innocence that would be lost shortly after.
Eric Clapton: Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs — 1970: The artist, Fransden-De Schomberg ... the title, “La Fille au Bouquet.” The cover art for “Layla” was shown to Clapton by the artist’s son. Eric immediately saw a resemblance between the woman depicted in the painting and Pattie Boyd, and the rest is history. Coincidentally (and adding to my love of the cover) it came out the year I was born and someone once said I look like that girl, too.
Bruce Springsteen: Born To Run — 1975: This one is simple ... Bruce Springsteen looking like a star in black in white. It’s one of 900 photos taken during a three-hour photo session.
So, those are mine. Now I want to challenge “Mr. Music” Carlton Fletcher ... What are your Top 10 favorite rock album covers and why? Show me whatchu got!