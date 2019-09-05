Young men take heed ... there are a lot of things you can learn from the older generations of men.
Being a gentleman is one thing. While I'm sure the mixed messages you're receiving are confusing, but most women still appreciate simple acts of chivalry like holding doors open for her, opening the car door and pumping her gas.
Romance is another ... send or pick flowers for her on a day she isn't expecting them, hold her hand and write her love letters.
The older guys have a hell of a work ethic, too. Take pride in what you do and always go above and beyond what is required.
And if you write, record or just play music, expand your music library to include the stuff they listened to, wrote and played when they were your age.
If you don't know where to start, I'm going to help you:
1) "Annie's Song" -- John Denver
Come let me love you
Let me give my life to you
Let me drown in your laughter
Let me die in your arms.
2) "Part of the Plan" -- Dan Fogelberg
I had a woman
Who gave me her soul
But I wasn't ready to take it
Her heart was so fragile
And heavy to hold
And I was afraid I might break it.
3) "Skye Blue and Black" -- Jackson Browne
You're the color of the sky
Reflected in each storefront window pane
You're the whispering and the sighing of my tires in the rain
You're the hidden cost and the thing that's lost
In everything I do
Yeah and I'll never stop looking for you.
4) "Sweet Life" -- Paul Davis
You are my love, you are my life
And I get high just holding you tight
We always dreamed we'd make a lot of money
I don't mind being poor
'Cause when you make love to me, honey
I couldn't ask for any more.
5) "She's A Rainbow" -- The Rolling Stones
Have you seen her dressed in blue?
See the sky in front of you
And her face is like a sail
Speck of white so fair and pale.
There are so many to choose from.
Lyrics of classic songs used so many creative adjectives, conjuring amazing imagery with their artistic descriptions of people, places and emotions.
Men 40-plus were raised listening to music that wasn't just about big butts. (Sir Mix-A-Lot gets an OG pass.)
Just when I think maybe it's not the modern songwriters' fault ... maybe the ones before them just took all the good lines, said everything there is to say in every possible way -- an artist like Hozier sings (in that buttery Irish tone): Give your heart and soul to charity 'Cause the rest of you, the best of you Honey, belongs to me. or Jason Isbell moans the words to "Songs She Sang In The Shower:" And the songs that she sang in the shower all ring in my ear Like 'Wish You Were Here,' How I wish you were here. And experience robs me of hope That you'll ever return So I breathe and I burn ... and I know there are songs that will be on my all-time favorites list that are yet to be written.
So back to where we started: Young men, when you see a man with silver hair remember he is probably smarter than you, tougher than you and has forgotten more good music than you've heard. Don't be afraid to ask them for advice because most of them are a treasure trove of knowledge and skill. (Some of them, of course, were idiots when they were born and are now just grey-haired idiots.) Definitely use this resource when you're looking for a playlist of songs that aren't played on the radio. In addition, pull your damn pants up and move out of your parents' house.
And young ladies: When a man tries to behave like a gentleman, let him, don't ruin it with a diatribe about "#metoo" or "I can do it myself." Accept the kind gesture and say thank you.
Life really isn't that hard y'all and when it is, good music can make it tolerable until it turns around.