In October 2019, I left a job, a great radio job working for a good boss, to take on the dream project of building and programing a radio station from the ground up.
I got to oversee construction of the studio inside Pretoria Fields Brewery. With the help of the many musical people in my life and half a lifetime of listening to fans of radio, we (Carlton Fletcher and I) spent hundreds of hours putting together an 8,600-plus song library of the best music ever recorded. I picked out equipment and worked on budgets. The to-do list went on and on. It was a true labor of love.
Jan. 28, 2020 The Queen Bee hit the airwaves. I was a proud mama.
The station was just what I envisioned ... cool music played by music lovers, their way. Adding to the cool factor ... we turned out to be the only radio station located within a brewery in the U.S.
The plans we had for The Queen Bee were quickly crushed when COVID shut down the world. And even though the music played on, I knew pretty quickly that, as a new radio station that would depend on the advertising dollars of other local businesses to survive, we were in trouble.
We cut every dollar we could from the budget. Kenny Mitchell, Fletcher, Michael “Monk” Miller, Chris Overman, Shane Brown, Todd Fox, Brandon Fox, Windham Towson, B.J. Fletcher and Brandon Smith all worked for free. And even though nobody knew what was to come, a handful of amazing businesses did all they could to keep us afloat.
Here we are 18 months later, and 102.1/WPFQ’s signal has been sold. The Queen Bee as we know it is no more. Wednesday is our last day on the dial.
I’m not sure what the future plan is for Queen Bee Radio, and although I’ll always appreciate the amazing opportunity Dr. Tripp Morgan gave me, yesterday I turned in my notice and I will no longer work for the company.
Yeah, I’m pretty sad about it all, but mostly I’m sad that there won’t be a traditional, local radio station that really cares about the community and it’s listeners. On top of that, unless we’re streaming, we’re all stuck with the same old programming done by people who either don’t know or don’t care what listeners in this area want from radio.
Thinking back on how much happened during such a short time is really pretty incredible ...The first virtual Knobby Knees music festival happened in our studio, two stellar jam sessions with some of the best musicians around were played, we debuted albums and EPs by LaBete, The Page Brother’s Band and McMahon. We interviewed local and state politicians and leaders including Sen. Raphael Warnock and countless bands from all over the south. We hosted The Honey Jam and, thanks to Bodean and The Poachers, The Page Brothers Band, Riley Anderson, The Evergreen Family Band and Liz Faith, who donated their time and talent, we kept going a little longer.
Thank you to everyone who loved the station, who supported us and tried to help. Thank you for calling and requesting and suggesting songs and making us feel like we were doing something right. I say with all sincerity: I love you guys for that.
What a great, but way too short, ride it’s been.
Until we talk again ... Keep on Smilin’.
