How many people remember when a relatively unknown artist named Chris Stapleton came to Albany and only a handful of people came to see his show? Why didn’t people come? He wasn’t less talented then. Maybe it was because he wasn’t “famous” yet.

Again and again, I have seen people like Sam Shugart, Evan Barber and Alison Cleland put their time, money and talent into choosing great musicians to bring to Albany, then watch as the community sat at home and continued to complain that there’s nothing to do around here.

Tara Fletcher worked in the radio industry for more than two decades before starting her own independent business.

