...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Houston County. All of Southwest and South
Central Georgia, except Quitman County. In Florida, Holmes
County.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young to star in 'Flipping El Moussas'
HGTV, which is owned by CNN's parent company, has announced that Tarek El Moussa is teaming up with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, for a show with the working title, "The Flipping El Moussas."
"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a statement. "Fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."
Tarek El Moussa formerly starred with his ex-wife Christina on the hit show "Flip or Flop." Heather Rae El Moussa found fame as one of the cast members on Netflix real estate series, "Selling Sunset."
"Tarek and Heather's story resonates with millions of followers across their social media platforms," Jane Latman, president, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., said. "This new series will delve deeper into their lucrative business ventures and dynamic personal lives and will deliver the flipping tips and real estate expertise viewers have come to expect from the magnetic pair."
