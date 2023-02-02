This is a true tale of Taylors, as actor Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, was all of us with her reaction to him spilling tea about that infamous Taylor Swift and Kanye West MTV VMAs moment.

In a video from their podcast "The Squeeze" posted Wednesday on Tik Tok, Dome asked Lautner, "If you could go back to one moment in your life, what moment would that be and what would you say to yourself?"

Tags