Taylor Swift concertgoer attended show disguised as ‘Anti-Hero’ video ghost after calling in sick to work

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 106 to 111 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM EDT /6
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beyond today, dangerously high heat index
values may continue each afternoon of the week ahead,
particularly over our Florida counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Taylor Swift performing at Detroit's Ford Field in June. Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have proven that they’ll do whatever it takes to get to an Eras Tour concert, even if it means playing hooky from work.
(CNN) — Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have proven that they’ll do whatever it takes to get to an Eras Tour concert, even if it means playing hooky from work.
One Swiftie in Cincinnati did just that, telling WKRC, a local news station, that she called in sick from work to attend a show on Saturday – and she dressed in a full on disguise in an attempt to conceal her identity.