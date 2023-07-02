Taylor Swift fan disguised herself as ‘Anti-Hero’ video ghost after calling in sick to work to line up to buy concert merchandise

Taylor Swift performing at Detroit's Ford Field in June. Taylor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have proven that they’ll do whatever it takes to get to an Eras Tour concert, even if it means playing hooky from work.

 Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images

One Swiftie in Cincinnati did just that, telling WKRC on Thursday that she called in sick from work to get in line early for merchandise ahead of a show on Saturday – and she dressed in a full on disguise in an attempt to conceal her identity.

