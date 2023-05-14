Taylor Swift interrupts 'Bad Blood' to defend concertgoer at Philadelphia tour stop

Taylor Swift is seen here performing on stage for the "Eras Tour" in Houston in April.

 Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images

Taylor Swift appeared to help a concertgoer in the crowd of her latest "Eras Tour" stop in Philadelphia on Saturday, and videos of the moment are circulating on social media.

Videos from the show at the Lincoln Financial Field showed Swift interrupting her 2014 hit "Bad Blood" to defend a person in the crowd.

