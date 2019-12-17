Taylor Swift is a feral cat in case you were wondering

Taylor Swift was not inspired by any of her three cats for her role in "Cats." Instead, she said she's more the "feral" type.
Swift plays Bombalurina, and in order to prepare for the film, an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running musical, the cast attended cat school.
"We were learning how to move like cats, we learned a lot of choreography," Swift told Entertainment Weekly. The singer said the cast sang and danced 12 hours a day to prepare.
The film premiered at Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday, where Swift described her character as "athletic" and "feral."
"My cats are beautifully round and fuzzy and they look like little lazy bears, they're always taking naps," she said. "They're not really the kind of cat that I'm playing."
Someone did use Swift's cats for inspiration though.
"Our teacher at cat school, Sarah, saw pictures and videos of my cats, especially Olivia, and sent them to Rebel [Wilson] for inspiration for her cat [Jennyanydots]," Swift said.
Swift's three cats are named Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson, and Meredith Grey.