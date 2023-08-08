Taylor Swift leads with 8 nods as the MTV Video Music Award nominations are announced

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her "Eras" Tour at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7.

 Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — MTV has revealed the nominations for the 2023 “Video Music Awards” (VMAs).

Taylor Swift leads the pack with eight nominations, including a repeat “Video of the Year” nod after breaking records last year to become the only artist to win three times in the category. She is followed this year by SZA with six nominations, and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith, who all have five nominations each. BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each have four.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags