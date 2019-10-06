Taylor Swift performed 'Lover' and 'False God' on 'SNL,' and it was emotional

Did you miss Taylor Swift's appearance on "Saturday Night Live"? We've got you covered.
T-Swizzle treated fans to two stirring performances off her latest album, "Lover."
Her first tune was a stripped-down version of the title track. She sat solo at a green piano against a backdrop of scattered sheet music frozen in the air. (Warning: You may need Kleenex, because it's emotional).
For her second performance, Swift debuted "False God," also from her new album. This time she was accompanied by a drummer, saxophone player and backup singers, among other musicians.
It marked Swift's fifth time performing on "Saturday Night Live," which is in its 45th season.
In September, Swift's "Lover" became her sixth number 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. She launches her international "Lover" tour next summer.