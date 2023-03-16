Taylor Swift will unveil four previously unreleased songs ahead of Eras Tour debut

Taylor Swift, seen here attending the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5 in Los Angeles, is set to unveil four previously unreleased songs in celebration of her tour.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Time has not run out on Taylor Swift's "Midnights" era.

The "Anti-Hero" singer shared on Instagram on Thursday that "in celebration of the Eras Tour," she'll be releasing four previously unreleased songs. They're set to debut at midnight.

