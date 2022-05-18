VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park here is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend Saturday and Sunday.
“We recognize that the past few years have presented unprecedented challenges for educators, and we want to express our gratitude for their commitment to our students,” Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager at Wild Adventures, said. “Come float down Paradise River, and chill out at Catch-A-Wave Bay. We want teachers to take a well-deserved break on us.”
During Wild Adventures’ Educator Appreciation Weekend, public and private school teachers and employees can receive free single-day admission with a valid school ID or proof of employment. Homeschool teachers can receive this offer by presenting a copy of their Declaration of Intent.
“Teachers are incredibly generous. They devote their time, energy and resources to ensuring students are well-prepared,” Floyd said. “This is just one of the ways we are trying to follow their lead and give back.”
In addition to free admission, the first 100 teachers to enter the park on both Saturday and Sunday also will receive a complimentary $10 gift card from The Learning Tree on Norman Drive in Valdosta to use toward the purchase of school supplies.
“The Learning Tree is a fantastic resource for teachers in our area, and we’re thrilled to be working with them on this effort to show our appreciation,” Floyd said.
Wild Adventures also is offering special pricing for teachers booking field trips during Education Days, weekdays in May. Teachers can save $25 per ticket when they book their field trip now.
For more information about Educator Appreciation Weekend, Education Days Field Trips and more, visit WildAdventures.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.