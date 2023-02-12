Mainly sunny. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Team Fluff came out as top dog after Majesty, a corgi from Florida, led the team to success in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.
Over 100 rescue dogs faced off in the adorable competition.
Team Fluff has taken home the coveted "Lombarky" trophy in the 2023 Puppy Bowl, winning 87-83 over Team Ruff.
Vivianne, a bulldog mix from southern Colorado, scored the game's final touchdown after taking an adorable green turtle toy into the end zone.
Team Fluff is on a winning streak: They also won in 2022.
"Ruff-eree" Dan Schachner presented the trophy to Majesty, a purebred corgi from Florida and Team Fluff's captain.
The game featured the first ever overtime in Puppy Bowl history after Team Ruff recovered from a 31-point deficit to tie the game in the second half.
Over 100 rescue dogs faced off in the adorable competition, which seeks to raise awareness for rescue organizations and help the pups get adopted. Some of the players have already been adopted since the show is pretaped, but those who are still up for adoption are featured on Discovery's website.
The dogs win points by dragging chew toys into end zones, with dramatic slo-mo cameras capturing their paw-some plays.
The game also included a feline halftime show performance. Rescue kitties from across the country took the stage, including special guest "Furianna."
This is the 19th year that Animal Planet has hosted the canine competition. Animal Planet says every puppy and kitten ever featured on prior Puppy Bowls has found a home since the first show in 2005.
Disclosure: Animal Planet and CNN are both owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.
