By now "Ted Lasso" has reached the formula stage, following a familiar game plan in kicking off its third and presumably final season. That's not a knock on the Emmy-winning comedy as much as a tacit endorsement of wrapping things up, with the show and its trademark niceness having run its course after offering the right prescription for our Covid times.

The new season picks up with the departure of Nate (Nick Mohammed) for the rival club West Ham United, lured away by the siren song of Rupert (Anthony Head), the sneering ex of AFC Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddington).

