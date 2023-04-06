Longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl played a significant role in shaping "Ted Lasso." In the most recent episode, the show honored his impact.

At the end of episode four of Season 3, titled "Big Week," the line "In memory of Grant Wahl" appears on the screen as the credits begin to roll. Earlier in the episode, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, is seen holding Wahl's book "The Beckham Experiment," analyzing David Beckham's move from Europe to Major League Soccer.

