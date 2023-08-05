...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brett Goldstein says he’d be ‘absolutely fine’ with a throuple between Roy, Keeley and Jamie
(CNN) — Hit show “Ted Lasso” came to a conclusion earlier this year, and while it attempted to wrap up the titular coach’s (Jason Sudeikis) storyline, several other plot points were left open-ended for a potential sequel or spinoff series.
One of those threads was whether PR wunderkind Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) would end up with her first boyfriend in the series, soccer star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), or her more recent love (and soccer star-turned-commentator-turned-coach) Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).