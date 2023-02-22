"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham will host this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England alongside award-winning Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and TV personality Alesha Dixon, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced Wednesday.

Waddingham, who won an Emmy for her performance as football club owner Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ comedy, said in a statement that she has been an "avid (Eurovision) fan for years" and that hosting the contest is "a great privilege."

CNN's James Frater and Jessie Gretener contributed reporting.

