There aren't many teen wolves in "Teen Wolf: The Movie," but there is a pack of them in "Wolf Pack," the series premiering the same day, from the same producer and on the same streaming service that is definitely not a spinoff of "Teen Wolf," but rather adapted from a book series. If that sounds confusing, get in line, but either way, these two Paramount+ projects ultimately feel pretty toothless.

Having set its own course using the title of the 1985 Michael J. Fox movie, the series "Teen Wolf" took a more ambitious leap into a soap-opera-flavored world filled with assorted supernatural creatures -- including werewolves, banshees, hellhounds and shapeshifters -- running for six seasons on MTV, concluding in 2017.

