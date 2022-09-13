ALBANY -- Terence Fowler's love for all things wrestling evolved naturally. He remembers sitting with his dad, only 3 years old, watching the action on TV.
"I knew that one day that would be me in the ring," Fowler said.
On Monday, Fowler -- who, by the way, has realized his long-held dream, wrestling on the indie circuit as Teflon after having previously been half of a tag-team champion duo -- will indeed be in the wrestling ring. But he won't be throwing people around or looking to score a pin fall.
It's Fowler the entrepreneur who will be in the ring at the 1209 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Sweat Academy, teaching kids as young as 9 and adults everything they ever wanted to know about the sports entertainment game. The Sweat Academy Professional Wrestling School -- headed by Fowler -- promises to teach aspiring fans all the moves, the ins, the outs and the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the wrestling business.
"We're going to teach everything ... in the ring, sound, lighting, the skills needed to wrestle professionally, to be a valet, a manager, a commentator," Fowler, an Albany native, said of his unique business venture. "And while we can't make any guarantees about a future in wrestling, we do guarantee that those who come and work hard through the eight-week course will learn and have the opportunity to move on to the next level."
Fowler offers himself as an example of where desire and willingness to work can take prospective pro wrestlers. A high school football standout who lost an opportunity to play college football at the University of Tennessee when a "freak accident" cost him his right eye, Fowler allowed his long-held love for wrestling to open doors for him in the sport.
He found indie success in the ring, winning the aforementioned championship and befriending some of the future WCW, WWE and other wrestling alliance stars who would work their way up to the big time. He also gave arena football a go, worked with Power Championship Wrestling in north Georgia for a period, and had started a forerunner to The Sweat Academy in Lee County until he, of all things, lost his ring.
"We were just getting that going, when one of the wrestlers asked if he could use my ring for a charity show," Fowler said. "I told him it was cool, and he stole the ring. He loaded it up, took it off, and I never saw it again.
"So that put an abrupt end to that venture."
But Fowler did not give up on his dream. he found a couple of partners, found a location for The Sweat Academy, and put out the word that they were ready to help make area wrestling fans' dreams come true.
"Commercial buildings have been hard to come by around here, but we found a great spot," Fowler said. "The gym at 1209 W. Oglethorpe has what we need: space for an 18-foot ring, padding and additional space to work on cardio.
"We held a couple of open house events to introduce the region to The Sweat Academy concept, and we had a lot of interest. We'll start our first class on Sept. 19, and it will run until Nov. 12. A lot of cats were inspired by what we're offering. They know we can take them to the next level."
Even with his abundant athletic skills, Fowler said his best asset is his ability to spot talent.
"I've definitely got an eye for talent, no pun intended," he said, pointing to his damaged eye. "I think what I do best is locate the 'it factor' that it takes to succeed in this business. If someone has the talent, I can spot it.
"Like, one of our students has 'It,' and we've already started developing a character and a storyline for him. He's the kind of talent the bigger companies are looking for."
Fowler gets a faraway look on his face as he talks about the influence of wrestling superstars like Sting, his favorite, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He talks about building his own mini-wrestling empire, holding events in his hometown and promoting Southwest Albany Georgia Wrestling matches. He even has a name for a dram event that pits Albany police officers against firefighters: Guns n' Hoses.
"Every Saturday night, watching these guys with my pops, it fueled my imagination," he said. "I've realized my dream of being a professional wrestler, and now I want to help others reach their dreams."
Persons interested in learning the ins and outs of the wrestling business at The Sweat Academy may contact Fowler at (678) 834-9155 or reach out to sweatacademyalb@gmail.com. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring a young person who dreams of being a part of the wrestling academy are also encouraged to contact him.
