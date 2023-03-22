Gwyneth Paltrow is in court, Tuesday, March 21, in Park City, Utah, where she is sued for allegedly crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs.
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse on Tuesday in Park City, Utah,
Alex Goodlett/AP
Gwyneth Paltrow is in court, Tuesday, March 21, in Park City, Utah, where she is sued for allegedly crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs.
Testimony has resumed Wednesday in a Utah trial over a 2016 skiing collision involving Gwyneth Paltrow.
The actress and businesswoman is present in the Park City, Utah, courtroom again after a jury was seated and opening statements began in the case on Tuesday. Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him lasting injuries and brain damage while they were both skiing on a beginner's run on a Utah mountain in February of 2016.
The two have been in a legal battle for seven years.
Attorneys for Sanderson are expected to call some of his physicians to the stand to testify on Wednesday.
In the court documents obtained by CNN, Sanderson stated that while skiing at Deer Valley Resort, Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control ... knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, and four broken ribs and other serious injuries."
Paltrow filed a countersuit against Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claiming that he skied into her.
According to Paltrow's countersuit, she "was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff -- who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow -- plowed into her back. She sustained a full 'body blow.' Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning."
Sanderson had initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million dollars, but later amended his complaint and is now seeking more than $300,000 in damages, according to court documents.
Paltrow is seeking $1 in damages, plus attorneys' fees.