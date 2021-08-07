HOUSTON -- With a Southern gentlemanly awe-shucks sort of demeanor and a touch of Texas twang in his voice, you can't help but like Ben Williams the first time you talk to him. Williams comes off initially as one of those confident -- but not overly so -- laid-back businessman who's plainly set out on his path up the corporate ladder.
But Williams, along with his partner, Wendell Robbins III, is anything but just another would-be entrepreneur. The friends -- and Highway Vodka principles -- have strong-armed their way into the distilled spirits picture in a big way and without a trace of outside investment. Their award-winning product, in fact -- created on something of a whim in Robbins' former horse barn -- has shown phenomenal growth -- 500 percent year over year -- since the friends founded Highway Vodka in 2019.
Highway's signature product, Highway Vodka with Hemp Seed -- which is gluten free and has only 57 calories per serving -- was recently introduced in select Georgia markets, including more than 100 retail stores, bars and restaurants in metro Atlanta, along with select retailers in Savannah, Brunswick, Columbus, Macon and Athens.
"We were just messing around at first," Williams said during a phone conversation. "We started out just distilling water, sugar and mash. We'd make a run and see what came out the other end. After three years of this, though, we got a lot more confident in what we were doing.
"I had a buddy in California who had a distillery, so I went out to visit. He was distilling with weed, which was disgusting. But it gave me an idea, and I came back and went to work."
That idea was hemp.
"You mentioned 'infusion' of hemp, but that's not quite right," Williams said. "Our vodka is hemp-based. Infusion implies that hemp is an additive after the fact, but the vodka is distilled with grain, hemp seed and water. It's in the mix. And it gives our vodka a different, a richer flavor.
"We started off using hemp and just, being lazy, said 'let's dump it in the mix and see what we get.' It was better than anything we'd done to that point, so we kind of figured we were on to something."
Highway is distilled six times, keeping only the hearts of the run to preserve the nuance of the grain and oils from the hemp and corn, according to the company's media release. Also: The hemp acts as a super fuel to the yeast, forming a thick layer of oil during fermentation. The process yields a smoother product that has a noticeably different viscosity and mouth feel than other vodkas.
What that means? It's good ... damned good.
Williams and Robbins started making vodka as a hobby in 2012 in a former horse barn on Robbins’ property in south Houston. That site is now home to The Highway Distillery, which distilled the first hemp-based vodka and became the first fully black-owned distillery in Texas. Highway is a part of the Nearest & Jack Advancement initiative, a program designed to promote diversity and advance African-American leadership in the American spirits industry.
Williams, a Howard University graduate and fifth-generation Texan, oversees Highway’s business operations with Robbins, who has a Ph.D. in economics from Southern Mississippi University. Robbins’ daughter Codi Fuller, 26, is lead distiller -- one of only a very few black female distillers in the United States.
"As one of a few African-American companies in this industry, we know enough to see (unpleasant) things happening around us," Williams said. "But mostly what we've seen is a lot of great things. The Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative was developed to help people like us in the industry, and that's opened up new opportunities for us. There are lots of resources available.
"We see our company just like anyone else would; we're not simply an 'African-American company.' It is a source of pride, though, that Codi is one of the only black distillers in the country."
Now that it's finding its way into Georgia markets, Highway Vodka is available in Florida, Southern California and, of course, Texas. It's available online at reservebar.com or at www.highwayvodka.com.
"We have a whiskey coming, but I'm not sure we're ready to go outside Texas with it," Williams said. "First, we're going to figure out a way to get our vodka into a broader market. And, yes, that includes Albany."
