ALBANY — The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner in the U.S. has ended its recent year-to-year decline, but turkey dinner lovers can be thankful it is essentially flat with Thanksgiving 2018.
Since 1986, the American Farm Bureau Federation has surveyed the nation to determine the average cost for a classic Thanksgiving meal for 10 people (with leftovers): turkey stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee and milk.
The 34th annual survey pegs the cost of the traditional cuisine at $48.91, one penny higher than last year.
“The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from last year, after three years of decline since 2015,” said AFBF Chief Economist John Newton.
While the survey is an entertaining way to remind Americans of the relationship between farm and the dinner table, it opens channels of communication for agriculture advocates.
“The Thanksgiving price survey opens the door to a deeper dialogue about how food is produced and how prices remain so stable despite volatility in the farm economy this year and severe weather hampering planting and harvest,” Newton said.
Indeed, the survey found that most Americans surveyed were surprised to learn how much of the dollar they spend at the grocery store makes it to the grower.
“Americans continue to enjoy the most affordable food supply in the world, but most don’t realize only 8 cents of every dollar consumers spend on food goes to farmers,” he added.
The AFBF also found that three-quarters of U.S. residents want to learn more about how their food is produced, and that a large majority — 88 percent — say they trust farmers.
While tastes may have changed over the nearly three and a half decades of the survey, the menu items haven’t. That way, the AFBF can ensure it is comparing apples to apples or, perhaps more appropriately, turkeys to turkeys.
Speaking of the turkey, which is usually the central focus of a Thanksgiving meal, the cost of the bird this year is down about 4% from 2018. The average price of a 16-pound turkey is $20.80, or about $1.30 a pound. That’s the lowest retail turkey price since 2010.
With nine out of 10 Americans celebrating Thanksgiving with a special meal and 95% of those incorporating turkey in the menu, that cost is an important one.
Thanksgiving also is an event that bucks the American trend of eating out. About 92% will celebrate the holiday at home (48%) or at a family member’s home (44%), while 3% each will eat with a friend or go to a restaurant.
A whopping 84% plan to cook their entire meal at home. Only 1% plans to get their meal fully prepared from a restaurant or store. Another 14% will purchase some prepared food that is fully cooked.
When it comes to how many people will be sitting around the table, 36% expect 6-10 diners, followed by 3-5 (24%), 11-15 (16%), more than 15 (14%) and 1-2 (7%).
According to the survey, other cost-declining items were cubed stuffing, down 19 cents to $2.68 for 14 ounces, and pumpkin pie mix, down a penny to $3.32 for 30 ounces.
Biggest price gainers were sweet potatoes (3 pounds), up 31 cents at $3.75; a dozen rolls, up a quarter at $2.50, and the miscellaneous ingredients category at $3.22, up 21 cents. Up a nickel are two pie shells at $2.52, with a pound tray of carrots and celery rising 4 cents to 79 cents. A pound of green peas is up 2 cents ($1.49), and fresh cranberries cost a penny more — $2.66 for 12 ounces. Whipping cream was flat at $2.08 for a half-pint.
But what about ham lovers? The survey found that about half of respondents plan to serve both turkey and ham on Thursday. While the core survey us unchanged, AFBF has kept up with prices for ham, potatoes and frozen green beans. (Green bean casserole, anyone?)
The inclusion of those items, as one would expect, makes the meal a little more pricey at $62.32, with most of that $13.41 going toward the 4-pound ham at $9.16, up 63 cents from 2018. Russert potatoes (5 pounds) are down a penny from last year at $2.74, and a pound of green beans is down 2 cents at $1.51.
The total is up 60 cents from 2018’s $61.72 for the expanded menu.
By the way, if you don’t see some of your favorite dishes, here are some of the responses to a survey question of what other items survey respondents typically serve: macaroni and cheese, gravy, corn, apple pie, pecan pie and chocolate desserts.
AFBF officials said that more than 250 volunteer shoppers checked prices at grocery stores in 38 states for the 2019 survey. The volunteer shoppers are asked to look for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.