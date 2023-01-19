The fact "That '70s Show" premiered 25 years ago truly belongs in the "Time flies" basket, bathing the latest attempt to fire up the franchise in a misty haze of nostalgia. Yet while there's smoke here, there's not much heat, as an uninspired next-generation crowd offsets encores by most of the original cast, leaving "That '90s Show" feeling at best half-baked.

To get the obvious out of the way, having Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, now the slightly less-cranky grandparents to a teenage girl, Leia (Callie Haverda), and a new basement full of kids, is kind of a blast.

